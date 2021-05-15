Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 38,401 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAG opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

