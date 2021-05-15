Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,227 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Amdocs worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 873.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

