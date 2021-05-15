Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 6,501 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after buying an additional 145,863 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after buying an additional 89,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after buying an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,557 shares of company stock valued at $57,071,574 over the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY stock opened at $553.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $530.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.36. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.07 and a twelve month high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

