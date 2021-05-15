Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 73,000 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $92.14 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

