Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95,833 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

EXPD stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $121.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

