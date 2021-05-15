Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 799,586 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $70.61 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock valued at $104,586,498. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

