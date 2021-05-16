-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Greenlane posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million.

GNLN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $180,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,839.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,381.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,500 shares of company stock worth $737,745. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenlane by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 4.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNLN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,541. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

