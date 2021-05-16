-$0.10 EPS Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Resonant posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%.

RESN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Resonant by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 453,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 22.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 145,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 152,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,059. Resonant has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $163.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

