$0.27 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.63. Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 345.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNRL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of MNRL stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -930.00 and a beta of 2.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

