-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.29). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09.

UBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho raised their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Shares of UBX stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,157. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $230.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 30,350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 69,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

