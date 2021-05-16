$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.73. 1,276,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $22.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

