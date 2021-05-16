-$0.48 EPS Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.