$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.39. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.81.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $12.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.75. The stock had a trading volume of 237,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,329. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.21.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

