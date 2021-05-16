$0.69 EPS Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.07. The Cheesecake Factory posted earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,160 shares of company stock worth $6,168,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $59.30. 465,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,660. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

