$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.71. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

Shares of PNR opened at $68.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $99,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pentair by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after buying an additional 761,328 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Pentair by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,749,000 after buying an additional 741,309 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Pentair by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after buying an additional 556,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

