$0.75 EPS Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Power Integrations posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on POWI. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $212,122.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,130 shares of company stock worth $3,609,731. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $77.03. 240,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,694. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.86. Power Integrations has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

