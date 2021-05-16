$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.80. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,327,467. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,274,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,990. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

