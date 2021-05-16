$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.73. Albemarle reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Albemarle by 963.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,969,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Albemarle by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

ALB traded up $6.12 on Friday, hitting $163.81. 820,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,080. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

