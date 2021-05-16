$0.90 EPS Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. AdvanSix posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of ASIX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.51 million, a PE ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $33.28.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $113,226 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 679.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after buying an additional 1,058,124 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $4,887,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 398,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after purchasing an additional 308,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

