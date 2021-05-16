$0.93 EPS Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.93. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SLAB. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.64.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,078 shares of company stock worth $468,119. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLAB stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $125.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 417.60, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.53. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.36 and a 12-month high of $163.43.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

