-$0.96 EPS Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post ($0.96) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.14). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.84) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $3,847,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $1,617,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.23. The company had a trading volume of 474,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

