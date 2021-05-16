$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $981.50 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. Century Communities reported sales of $776.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

CCS opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.