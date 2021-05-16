$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $981.50 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. Century Communities reported sales of $776.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

CCS opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

