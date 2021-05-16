$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of DOX opened at $77.90 on Friday. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

