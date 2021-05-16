$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to post sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $993.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

DLR stock opened at $148.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,574 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,768. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

