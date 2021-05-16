$1.09 EPS Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. AMETEK posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.34. 716,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,466. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.38 and a 200 day moving average of $121.56. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in AMETEK by 140.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 32.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.