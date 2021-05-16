$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. BancFirst reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

BANF opened at $73.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $77.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,439,054.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,001.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,280,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,126,182.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,362 shares of company stock worth $11,965,815 over the last three months. 38.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

