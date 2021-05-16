$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. CGI posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GIB has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 404,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 89,461 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 467,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.67. The company had a trading volume of 122,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,371. CGI has a 1-year low of $59.56 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.