$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 380.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.13. The stock had a trading volume of 485,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,303. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average is $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.