$1.28 Million in Sales Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will post $1.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $2.25 million. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 million to $8.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $245.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 732,630 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 402,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 220,430 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

