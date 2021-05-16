$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,019 shares of company stock worth $9,770,512 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW opened at $460.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 130.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.09. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $352.07 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

