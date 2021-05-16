$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to post $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Barrett Business Services posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%.

BBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

