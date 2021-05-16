$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

MKC opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,806 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,622,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.