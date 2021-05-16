$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.61 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $714.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.52.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

