$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to announce $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.74. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 361.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 130,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

WTFC traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,524. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $87.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

