$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to announce $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.74. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 361.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 130,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

WTFC traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,524. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $87.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.