$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. Crown reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

NYSE CCK traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a 52 week low of $58.10 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $124,947,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $80,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after purchasing an additional 797,424 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

