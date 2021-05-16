$1.81 EPS Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report earnings per share of $1.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.71. Stepan posted earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of SCL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.25. 44,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.83. Stepan has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $139.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

In other news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,145 shares of company stock valued at $961,101 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,702,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,049,000 after buying an additional 173,225 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,375,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

