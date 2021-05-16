$113.61 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report $113.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.90 million and the highest is $116.08 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $109.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $466.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.20 million to $506.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $497.56 million, with estimates ranging from $462.90 million to $586.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

DOC opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $54,381,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 871,119 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $14,063,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after buying an additional 722,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

