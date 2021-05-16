1,369,091 Shares in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Purchased by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,369,091 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,263,000. Boingo Wireless accounts for about 4.8% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned 3.06% of Boingo Wireless as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $8,965,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 423,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 127,641 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 432,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 113,224 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIFI stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $624.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

