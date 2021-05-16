145,582 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,582 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,567,000. Vulcan Materials comprises about 2.6% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Vulcan Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after buying an additional 1,326,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,711,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,643,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,163,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,409,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.53.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $191.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $95.47 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.