$148.73 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to report sales of $148.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.88 million to $151.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $595.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.20 million to $608.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $687.79 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $733.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,589,000. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,381,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

