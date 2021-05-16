$151.97 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to announce sales of $151.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.60 million and the lowest is $151.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $137.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $605.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $602.10 million to $607.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $653.32 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $665.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

