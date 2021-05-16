15,775 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

