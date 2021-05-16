$183.07 Million in Sales Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to announce sales of $183.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $190.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $756.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.28 million to $762.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $817.72 million, with estimates ranging from $781.80 million to $833.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,488.90, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.