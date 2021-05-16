$183.89 Million in Sales Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will post $183.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.87 million to $186.20 million. Inovalon reported sales of $162.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $760.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $746.66 million to $770.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $844.22 million, with estimates ranging from $798.92 million to $879.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INOV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.13.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 905,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562,965 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,358,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,875,000 after purchasing an additional 417,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 767.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

