$19.21 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to announce $19.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.72 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $17.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $79.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.02 billion to $81.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $81.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.32 billion to $85.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.23 and its 200-day moving average is $127.94. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $176.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

