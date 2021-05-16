1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $611,473.05 and $695,752.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.10 or 0.00011146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00091148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.00497424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00231599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004931 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00041674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.08 or 0.01159502 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

