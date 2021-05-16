1World (1WO) Price Reaches $0.0834 on Major Exchanges

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $4,196.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1World has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00087328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $492.11 or 0.01076554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00063116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00113789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

