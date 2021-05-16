$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.15 billion. Delek US reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $8.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

DK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 38,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Delek US by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 204,461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. Delek US has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

