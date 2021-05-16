$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to announce sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.22 billion and the lowest is $2.07 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $7.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $139.52 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $128.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after acquiring an additional 151,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $192,637,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

