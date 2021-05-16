$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will announce sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.47 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $135.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $142.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

